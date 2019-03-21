Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Crime Environment

Drug haul suspects appear in court

March 20, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

No bail for the three men arrested for Cayman’s largest drug haul in over ten years.

Jamaicans Malson Campbell, Watson Xavier and Wright Dalton all appeared in Summary Court Wednesday (20 March.) They were arrested after the Joint Marine Unit intercepted their vessel off the coast of East End on Monday (18 March.)

Police seized 900 lbs of ganja on the vessel.

Officers said they fired shots before disabling the boat.

The men were charged with importation of ganja among other offences.

The trio returns to court on 29 March.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: