Edna Moyle Primary School learns agriculture through Project Grow

A long-running initiative teaching schoolchildren the basics of growing their own fruits and vegetables is up and running in North Side.

Project Grow was recently at Edna Moyle Primary, where the first seedlings were planted in the school’s new greenhouse.

Before planting the first seedlings in the new greenhouse, Vigoro Nursery’s Tom Balon quizzed students on their horticultural knowledge.

“The best part is seeing the little guys get in there and plant the seeds,” said Mr. Balon.

Working in small groups, the students got a hands-on crash course in the basics of sustainable agriculture.

“They are very excited about learning how to grow their own vegetables and getting involved more outside,” said Special Support Aide Vidette Choute.

She told Cayman 27 Project Grow’s involvement has taken the students’ love for agriculture to the next level.

“It’s cool now because we have a lot of vegetables and the last time, we never had this greenhouse and a lot of iguanas and bugs were eating the plants,” said year five student Mia McLean.

She told Cayman 27 the new greenhouse will help keep these pests away from the crops. Besides being delicious, she said there are more sensible reasons to grow one’s own food.

“You don’t have to waste money on buying tomatoes and stuff so you could like just grow in your garden and pick your tomatoes instead of wasting your money,” said the young Ms. McLean.

“It’s important to us because it really embodies all of the things that we value, all of the drivers of health,” said proud North Sider and Generali Country manager Annikki Brown. “Some of the biggest [agricultural] producers in Cayman are from North Side, so actually seeing kids connecting what is really and truly our natural heritage and Cayman is quite powerful.”

Project Grow is celebrating its 8th year working with Cayman schools. Currently Project Grow works with about ten schools.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

