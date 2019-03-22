Ethics law review: Absence of law ties Commission’s hands

Cayman’s Standards in Public Life Commission is left out of the loop in the review of their governing law.

That law was passed over four years ago.

On Wednesday (21 March) Commission chair, Rosie Whittaker-Myles appeared before the Public Accounts Committee.

She said her members learned about the review of the law through testimony in the PAC.

Whittaker-Myles said last year she met with the Governor on implementing the law and he said he would address it with the Premier.

“We have since then not received any communication from anyone on as to whether any communication has taken place,” she said.

Ms. Whittaker-Myles said she had no information on the status of the review or its proposed changes. She said without the law the Commission is challenged to achieve its mandate.

The PAC was inquiring into the Auditor General’s report on fighting corruption in the Cayman Islands.

In that report, the Auditor General called for the urgent implementation of the Standards in Public Life law.

On Thursday (21 March) PAC Chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller sat down with Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine and Kevin Morales to discuss Wednesday’s hearing and the evidence coming out of it.

