Her Majesty The Queen’s visit to the Cayman Islands – 1994

March 29, 2019
Angela Sevilla
In 1994, Cayman 27 produced a special broadcast of Her Majesty The Queen’s visit to the Cayman Islands. During that visit, Sir Vassel Johnson was knighted for his vast contributions to the success of the financial services sector. Cayman 27 is proud to bring you historic moments like these that provide a lifetime of memories.

