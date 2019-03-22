Honey bees attack and killed a dog in Bodden Town

One Bodden Town resident is urging pet owners to always consider where they place their animals, This after her dog was killed in a honey bee attack.

Jodi Syms said she didn’t expect the dog she had for over seven years to be killed by honey bees.

“As I’m driving to the vet, I’m talking to her saying ‘Ruby you’re a good dog,’ ‘mommy is here’ and she was crying but just before we reached to dominoes pizza in Savannah, I knew she had died cause she had stopped crying,” said Ms. Syms.

Ms. Syms said the honey bees were provoked by work being done on land near her home and she is calling for construction workers to be more vigilant before disturbing mother nature.

“The area behind our house was grown up for many years so that bees nest could have been there for quite some time. As a property owner who is clearing land, I think when all the foliage is removed they should get somebody in to assess the grounds, to make sure it’s safe before drilling commences because that’s what woke up the bees nest under the ground and unfortunately my dog had to suffer,” Ms. Syms.

Ms. Syms is dealing with her loss and she said she wants others to learn from her experience. “To the public just be mindful of where you are putting your dogs we thought that where we had our dog in the back of our yard underneath the Neesberry tree was quite safe cause she was there for quite some time,” said Ms. Syms.

“The bees that attack the dog were not Africanized, they were European honey bees and they acted in defense when their hive was destroyed. Unfortunately, dogs and horses are usually the main targets if they are near an aggravated bee colony,” said Cayman’s bee expert, Henry Atto Watler. Mr. Watler sent one of his workers to collect the bees from the attack and what was left of their damaged hive.

The Department of Environment (DOE) said if attacked by a swarm of bees you should run for the shelter, do not stop to assist pets and keep your mouth closed to avoid potentially life-threatening stings inside the throat.

According to Ms. Syms, her dog Ruby left Shadow and Casper, two male puppies from her last litter and her memory will live on through them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

