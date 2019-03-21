Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Culture News

Hundreds support Special Needs Foundation at fundraising breakfast

March 20, 2019
Joe Avary
The Special Needs Foundation is ‘making waves’ with its push for a more inclusive Cayman.

Tuesday morning (19 March), the foundation hosted some 300 guests for its first-ever all-inclusive breakfast fundraiser, more than the 250 organisers were planning for.

CEO Susie Bodden told Cayman 27 the Special Needs Foundation is overwhelmed by the recent groundswell of community support.

“In the last year alone, it’s a dramatic increase,” she said. “We now have our own home which is just somewhere where at least people know to come for guidance, advice, support. We also do lots of social activities here which are all inclusive, they are not just for special needs children.”

The Special Needs Foundation now boasts a full-time staff of four, including a wrap-around inclusion facilitator and two inclusion specialists.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

