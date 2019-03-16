Local Muslims pray for fallen brothers in New Zealand massacre

Members of the local Muslim community call for peace.

It comes after two deadly terrorist attacks in New Zealand Friday (15 March.)

International reports said 49 people were killed and 48 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

It is being called that country’s deadliest attack.

Police said one of the suspects live streamed his attack.

Imam at the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in West Bay Tahir Chaudhry said during their prayer session prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in New Zealand.

“These acts of terrorists are extremely hurting for everyone being Muslim, being Christian, being Jew, being anybody as a human being it affects us all. It does not matter it happened in a mosque today. God forbid it happens somewhere else. We do not want this to happen,” said Imam Chaudhry.

International and regional leaders have all condemned the attacks.

Three suspects have since been arrested.

Click on the photo to read the Ahmadiyya Community’s full statement on Friday’s attacks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

