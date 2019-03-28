Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Looking at the politics behind the Royal Visit

March 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Heir to the Throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are officially on local soil.

After reopening the Owen Roberts Airport the Royals headed over to Government House where they met one on one with government officials.
On Wednesday (27 March) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman and former Deputy Premier and former Cabinet Minister Rolston Anglin discussed the Royal Visit and its significance to the Cayman Islands.

The visit comes at a time when Cayman’s leaders and the UK are at odds over the beneficial ownership issue and recommendations of the UK Foreign Affairs Committee’s Resetting the UK/Overseas Territories relationship report.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

