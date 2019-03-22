Man killed in suspected hit and run on Cayman Brac

A man is found dead on Friday (22 March) morning in a suspected hit and run incident on Cayman Brac.

Just before 4 a.m. police and emergency services responded to a report of a man unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road on Cayman Brac in the vicinity of the Esperanza Bar, according to a police statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police said no vehicle was present and circumstances strongly suggest a hit-and-run.

Officers have closed Watering Place Road in the vicinity of the incident for investigation.

The road is expected to be closed throughout the morning.

Traffic is being diverted through Anne Tatum Road and Ashton Reid Drive.

Anyone with any information about this incident, including anyone in the vicinity at the time who may have seen a speeding vehicle or damaged vehicle, is asked to please contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Information can also be passed directly to police anonymously on this website, or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

