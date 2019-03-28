Members of the public share their view on the Royal Visit

In the build-up to the arrival of the Royal couple Cayman 27’s cameras took to the streets to find out what the public had to say about Wednesday’s (27 March) historical event.
View the video above to hear what some of the interviewees had to say.
In the build-up to the arrival of the Royal couple Cayman 27’s cameras took to the streets to find out what the public had to say about Wednesday’s (27 March) historical event.
View the video above to hear what some of the interviewees had to say.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.