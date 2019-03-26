Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Crime News

No arrests in Cayman Brac hit and run

March 25, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

No arrests yet in Friday’s (22 March) hit and run fatality on Cayman Brac.
Police said they need your help to find those behind this incident.
On Sunday (24 March) police named the victim in the incident, he is Mitchell Marvin Ryan, aged 55 of Cayman Brac.
Mr. Ryan is the first road fatality for 2019.
He was found unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road, in the vicinity of Esperanza Bar on Friday morning.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Contrary to weekend social media reports, police said confirmed no suspects have been detained.
Police said their investigations remain ongoing.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: