No arrests in Cayman Brac hit and run

No arrests yet in Friday’s (22 March) hit and run fatality on Cayman Brac.

Police said they need your help to find those behind this incident.

On Sunday (24 March) police named the victim in the incident, he is Mitchell Marvin Ryan, aged 55 of Cayman Brac.

Mr. Ryan is the first road fatality for 2019.

He was found unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road, in the vicinity of Esperanza Bar on Friday morning.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Contrary to weekend social media reports, police said confirmed no suspects have been detained.

Police said their investigations remain ongoing.

