Optimist Club contest: Teens test their gift of gab

March 23, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Eight teens put their gift of gab to the test over the weekend.
This as they competed in the Optimist Club’s 2019 oratorical contest.
The event was held at the George Town Town Hall.
Organizers and students alike say events like these are key to developing public speaking skills.
“It is really important to hear their voices. At the end of the day these young people impact not just their communities, but also the country, the region and the border world in general,” said Mark Ray Optimist Club of George Town.

Student Charles-Antoine Sokohl urged other young people to get involved events that hone public speaking skills.

“I would say do these competitions. It gets you in front of a crowd, you can win money which is also great of you need a scholarship of any sorts,” said Mr. Sokohl.

Each student spoke on the topic – is there a fine line between optimism and reality?

The winners are as follows:-
 
1st Place:    Tianna Grey
Tianna will represent the Cayman Islands at the Optimist Caribbean District Oratorical competition in Jamaica on April 6th, 2019
 
2nd Place:   Naja Beach
 
3rd Place:    Allison Flores-Hernandez
About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

