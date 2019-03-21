Tomlinson Furniture
PAC resumes: Planning flags 248 breaches in 2018

March 20, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Planning Department logs a total of 248 breaches in 2018.
Planning Director Haroon Pandohie says it is the highest number of enforcement cases recorded by his team in five years.
Mr. Pandohie was testifying before the Public Accounts Committee Wednesday (20 March.)

He said when planning breaches are found, the guilty party gets the option to fix it, but it comes with a cost.
“It does come with the 10% fee, I’m sorry ten times after the fact fee, but there is a process by which even if we do serve an enforcement notice the first avenue is to cure that enforcement breach is they can apply for planning permission. And often time many persons who have undertaken illegal developments do proceed to apply for planning permission,” said Mr. Pandohie.
Mr. Pandohie said in most cases permission is later granted.

The PAC hearings are examining the Auditor General’s fighting corruption report. The hearing resumes Thursday (21 March) morning at 10 a.m.

 

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

