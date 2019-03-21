PAC resumes: Planning flags 248 breaches in 2018

The Planning Department logs a total of 248 breaches in 2018.

Planning Director Haroon Pandohie says it is the highest number of enforcement cases recorded by his team in five years.

Mr. Pandohie was testifying before the Public Accounts Committee Wednesday (20 March.)

He said when planning breaches are found, the guilty party gets the option to fix it, but it comes with a cost.

“It does come with the 10% fee, I’m sorry ten times after the fact fee, but there is a process by which even if we do serve an enforcement notice the first avenue is to cure that enforcement breach is they can apply for planning permission. And often time many persons who have undertaken illegal developments do proceed to apply for planning permission,” said Mr. Pandohie.

Mr. Pandohie said in most cases permission is later granted.

The PAC hearings are examining the Auditor General’s fighting corruption report. The hearing resumes Thursday (21 March) morning at 10 a.m.

