Police hunt suspects in weekend stabbing

A violent clash leaves two with stab wounds.

Investigations continue Monday (18 March) into a weekend stabbing in George Town.

Police are on the hunt for suspects in the incident that left a woman and man with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday (16 March) on Mary Street.

Police said the man and a woman had left a bar in the area when they got into an altercation with a group of men.

Both the man and woman received knife wounds.

They were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Both victims were treated and later released.

Witnesses and anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

