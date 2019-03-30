Police investigate food truck robbery

A machete welding robber made off with an undisclosed sum of money in a broad daylight robbery on Friday (29 March) afternoon in Red Bay.

Police say the incident happened about 1:50 p.m. on Selkirk Drive at a food truck.

This is the third robbery in just under a year at the food truck.

Police said a single man, armed with a machete, went to a local food truck and demanded money from the workers present.

The man made off with money from the workers.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as having dark skin, being of slim build, about 5ft 8inches tall and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this incident or the location of the perpetrator, to please contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Information can also be passed directly to police anonymously on the RCIPS website, or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

