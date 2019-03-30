Prince Charles on Cayman visit: “We will take with us the fondest memories of these beautiful islands”

After a brief wave, the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall left the Cayman Islands Thursday (28 March) night on British military plane RAF Voyager.

Their departure from Cayman’s shores ended a whirlwind two-day tour of the three islands.

They arrived on Wednesday (27 March) afternoon to fanfare at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

There they formally re-opened the airport before they set about touring these islands.

Thursday night at Pedro St. James the Prince summed up his visit with a heartfelt note.

“As we leave you this evening we will take with us the fondest memories of these beautiful islands and of the warmth of the Caymanian people. Thank you ladies and gentlemen,” said His Royal Highness as he ended his speech at the investiture ceremony.

