Rescued sea released into wild after improbable four month recovery

A young green sea turtle found floating and in distress last November has recovered and been released back into the wild.

“The turtle, when it was found, was extremely weak and emaciated,” said Department of Environment research officer Janice Blumenthal. “It was probably the turtle that was in the poorest body condition that we have ever seen, we really didn’t expect that it would be able to survive.”

Ms. Blumenthal told Cayman 27 the turtle was found to be suffering from a number of medical issues, including blindness in one eye and nerve damage on the side of his head.

These issues prevented the turtle – nicknamed ‘Ebb’ – from finding food and opening his beak to eat.

Over the next few months, Ebb received antibiotics, anti-parasitic medications and even an MRI, leading to an improbable recovery.

“The turtle recovered to the point where it was swimming extremely strongly, and was feeding independently, can you put seagrass into the tank to test it and it was able to feed on a natural diet, and then it begin immediately eating seagrass,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

Ms. Blumenthal told Cayman 27 the turtle was released last Friday (15 march), where it swam off very strongly into the South Sound.

