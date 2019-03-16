Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Risco Batten drowning case: Caretaker charged with manslaughter

March 15, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
New developments in the Risco Batten drowning case Friday (15 March) as Jamaican national Larry Levers appears in court.

He appeared on manslaughter and cruelty to a child charges.
The charges arise out of the teenager’s November 2015 drowning.
Friday morning the 46-year-old former Bonaventure Boys Home employee appeared in Summary Court.
Mr. Levers was extradited from the United States.
He arrived in the Cayman Islands Thursday night (14 March.)
Mr. Batten was one of four boys Mr. Levers was supervising during a fishing trip back in 2015.
They were at the South Sound Cemetery Beach when tragedy struck.
The case was transferred to Grand Court.
Mr. Levers will be back in court on 22 March.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

