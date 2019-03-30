Royal honour for Air Ops, hurricane team

Cayman’s first responders get special acknowledgment from the Heir to the Throne.

On Thursday (28 March) his Royal Highness met with the team of delegates who helped neighbouring islands in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

While they were honoured to meet the Prince, they said their experiences rendering aid will also remain with them.

“We would do it again. If needs be if something like this were to happen again all of us are committed to doing this. We see it as an honour to represent the Cayman Islands,” Dr. Glaister Bell, an HSA delegate who helped in Anguilla.

The Prince also met with the RCIPS Air Operations Unit.

Just last week Cayman received its new helicopter.

The chopper has long distance range and will be used as part of a regional disaster response unit when needed.

