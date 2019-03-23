Royal visit countdown: Governor urges public to attend events

The Royal Couple’s Caribbean tour is well underway and here at home, the excitement is building.

This week Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall touched down in Barbados, St.Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is all part of their regional visit.

The couple is set to round off their tour with a two-day visit in the Cayman Islands.

Governor Martyn Roper said preparations are in full swing to welcome the Royal Couple.

“I think the relationship between the Crown and our Overseas Territories is an incredibly special one and I think visits like this, which is the most senior royal visit to the island since 1994 when the queen was here. It helps to strengthen and nurture Cayman and UK relations for many years to come and I hope decades to come,” said Mr. Roper.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla land at Owen Roberts International airport on next Wednesday (27 March.)

Read more about the visit and events:

Media Release – Public Access to Events during Royal Visit

Public Access to Events During Royal Visit

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

