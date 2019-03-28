Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Royals arrive for Owen Roberts International Airport grand opening

March 27, 2019
Joe Avary
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived for Cayman’s highest level Royal visit in a quarter century, and it was live right here on Cayman 27.

The Heir to the Throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla stepped off a British military aircraft, the RAF Voyager, to begin their much anticipated visit.

The RCIPS Guard of Honour welcomed the Royal couple with a salute on the tarmac upon their arrival. From there, their Royal Highnesses moved on – to the delight of hundreds of onlookers – to the terminal building to celebrate the official grand opening of Owen Roberts International Airport.

“Your presence here, together with the Duchess of Cornwall affirms the strong relationship between the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. On behalf of our people. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome back,” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

The Royals arrived at the new main entrance, and were greeted by dignitaries and government officials before unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion.

The grand opening marks the end of a journey that started early in Premier McLaughlin’s first administration. The airport business case was approved in July 2014 and the groundbreaking in September 2015.

“I’m happy to say that this outstanding facility has been built from cash, requiring no loans, and is 100% owned by the people of the Cayman Islands,” said Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell to a round of applause. “It’s truly the people’s airport.”

This was the first event of a full itinerary for the Royals which encompasses all three islands.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

