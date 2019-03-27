Tomlinson Furniture
Saunders files motion to change retirement age limits for civil servants

March 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition lawmakers have all filed their Private Member’s Motions ahead of the new Legislative Assembly sitting in April.
Among those motions are recommendations for changes to the retirement age for civil servants from 65 years to 70 years, concessions for Eastern District businesses and car importation limits to address traffic woes.

On Tuesday (26 March) Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders sat down with Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes to discuss his motions.

Mr. Saunders also seconded a motion for East End MLA Arden McLean motion to have government consider limiting Caymanian importation of cars to two vehicles a year without approval and have non-Caymanians seek approval to import vehicles.
Mr. Saunders also filed a motion asking government to consider launching a national competition to create a national pledge.

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

