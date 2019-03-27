Wight twins share photos from Prince Charles’ first visit to Cayman

The Wight twins are sharing a treasured family photo album that survived Hurricane Ivan.

It contains a photographic record of Prince Charles’ previous to the Cayman Islands.

David and Chris Wight told Cayman 27 they were about eleven or twelve-years-old when the whole family went down to Hog Sty Bay to welcome the Heir to the throne to Cayman soil.

They recalled Prince Charles coming to shore from a visiting warship. The twins said much of Cayman’s then-roughly 15-thousand residents were in attendance.

“It wasn’t a holiday back then, but our parents closed the stores so that anybody who wanted to go down and see a royal could go down, so all the staff went down, the whole family went down, it was a big thing in those days,” said David Wight.

The twins remember their personal interaction with the Prince favourably, saying as boys they were impressed with his warmth and humanity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

