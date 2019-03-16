Tomlinson Furniture
Work begins Monday on enhancements at 7MB public beach

March 15, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Work is set to begin Monday (18 March) on a $3 million facelift for Seven Mile Public Beach, part of the 3rd amendment to the NRA agreement.

The three-phased project will focus first on the southernmost end of the property, creating a 16-stall vendor area, a restroom block, and a walking path.

Phase two will include walking paths around the existing playground and upgraded volleyball courts.

The final phase will see improvements to the existing parking area.

“Rather than just throwing them off the beach, we decided that what we were trying to do was create a vendor village. All of the vendors that were at the original list, have complied, they have gone out and done their training, etc,. And we will be able to house them back off of the beach in the vendor village, and control that industry much better,” said Planning Minister Hon. Joey Hew.

The project is expected to take about four months to complete.

After phase one is complete, there will no longer be vehicular access to the beach.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

