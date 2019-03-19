Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Young Cayman environmental activists join global climate change protest

March 19, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Young activists took to the streets in George Town on Friday (15 March) protesting climate change.

The rally was inspired by Swedish political activist, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who is seeking to stop global warming.

Similar climate strikes took place in more than 100 countries and students like 15-year-old Freya Timms said she’s not waiting for it to be too late before she speaks.

“We are doing this because we believe that we can’t wait till the future. We can’t wait to be future leaders, we have to be leaders now. We need to do something about this problem because it’s getting bigger so we need to act now,” said Ms. Timms.

Ms. Timms said the Cayman Islands Government should join the climate change fight by enforcing laws to reduce plastic use and encourage people to use more public transportation.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

