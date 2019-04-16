The 31st annual orchid show at the Queen Elizabeth the second botanic park wrapped up Sunday (April 7). The two-day event saw over twelve hundred people turn out to feast their eyes on Cayman’s beautiful flora, as well as, purchase locally grown orchids and rare imported blooms, apart from all the flowers botanic park manager John Lawrus said the show was also educational.

“This event is extremely important for the Cayman Islands it’s been going on for well over 20 years. We have educational talks both days about the culture and care of orchid and also about our native orchids and all of this really enhances the partnership we have with the orchid society, it also educates the public and brings awareness about the orchids we have in our environment,” said Mr. Lawrus. According to Mr. Lawrus, this year’s sales surpassed last year’s by 15%, but he declined to share the figure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

