Anglin weighs in on same-sex ruling

April 3, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The unfolding saga of the Chief Justice’s same-sex ruling and the Government’s decision to appeal will have wide political implications.
On Wednesday night (3 April) former Deputy Premier and Cabinet Minister Rolston Anglin sat down with Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss what the latest developments mean for the Cayman Islands and the same-sex couples.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

