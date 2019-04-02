Tomlinson Furniture
Bermuda’s same-sex legal case costs growing

April 1, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
On the heels of the Chief Justice’s ruling on same-sex marriages, there have been calls for the government to appeal the decision.
Over in Bermuda, the government there is currently undertaking an appeal process after its court also legalised same-sex marriages in 2017. It was later overturned.
There are more twists and turns in that situation, but at last count, the Bermudan government had spent between $120,000 and $150,000 in its case.
That also includes housing and flight costs for its legal team.
Bermuda’s legal bill is still climbing as the matter is still before the Privy Council and those costs are yet to be finalised.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

