News

Bicyclist dies after apparently being struck by vehicle

April 15, 2019
Kevin Morales
North Church Street remains closed Monday (15 April) morning after a bicyclist dies and police say it appears the victim was struck by a vehicle.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the 911 Communications center dispatched fire and emergency services to a report a male cyclist found unresponsive on North Church Street in the vicinity of Coral Sands, according to a police press release. The man was located and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; he was taken to hospital where he has been pronounced dead, police said.

Police have closed the road to conduct a full investigation. Traffic is being diverted at Bodden Road and Eastern Avenue.  Only the Eastern Avenue entrance to Kirk Market is currently open. 

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak commute period.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

