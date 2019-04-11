Tomlinson Furniture
Bouchard loses appeal

April 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Court of Appeal throws out Michelle Bouchard’s appeal of her 2016 conviction for the theft of almost $2.23 million.
On Tuesday the Appeal panel was unconvinced by Ms. Bouchard’s arguments to overturn her conviction.
A main point for the rejection of the appeal; it was filed almost two years after the fact.
Ms. Bouchard was found guilty of roughly two dozen counts of theft from her elderly companion James Handford.
The 58-year-old Canadian will continue to serve the rest of her ten-year sentence.
She was originally jailed for 12 years, but that sentence was reduced to ten back in November 2016.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

