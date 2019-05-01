Tomlinson Furniture
Budding scientists on display at annual Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central Science fair

April 30, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s budding scientists took centre stage at the annual Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central Science Fair over the weekend.
The event was held at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.
Montessori by the Sea student Kaitlyn Jackson was among the attendees participating. She shared some of the findings of her experiment using eggs to show how certain drinks affect teeth enamel.

“Now vinegar has the worse eggshell because there is something called acetic acid that you can find in vinegar that affected the eggshell. The eggshell softened and decayed,” she said.

One of the Science Fair Organizers William Inniss said its projects like Ms. Jackson’s that pushes STEM careers.
“We are living on an island that is lawyers and bankers and insurance and we need to be able to diversify the skills that we have in our workforce,” said Mr. Inniss.
The Science Fair puts the emphasis on using STEM subjects in real-life scenarios with creativity and innovation.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

