Tomlinson Furniture
Business News

Businesses welcome NORCECA return

April 26, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

After a one-year hiatus NORCECA is back and businesses in the area hoping for a spike in earnings with its return.
The beach volleyball tour served up some matches on day one Friday (26 April.)
Local businesses are hoping to cash in on the all excitement the tournament brings to the public beach area.
“It has definitely helped our business in the past years. You know we are always a good sponsor for the tournament and in return, it brings business to our doors as well,” said Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker.

The tournament continues this weekend.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: