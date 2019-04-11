Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Thursday 11th April 2019

April 11, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Woody DaCosta welcomes Digicel in for their first ever Digicel Business Essentials segment that will take place every other Thursday.  Plus MLA Kenneth Bryan joins at the end of the show. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

