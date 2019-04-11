Host Woody DaCosta welcomes Digicel in for their first ever Digicel Business Essentials segment that will take place every other Thursday. Plus MLA Kenneth Bryan joins at the end of the show.
-
Share This!
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Thursday 11th April 2019
April 11, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.