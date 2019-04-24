Cayman Islands weather forecast: 23-24 April

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture over the Cayman area will support some morning showers with a decrease expected by this afternoon. Moderate winds and seas are also expected over the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the southeast US. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers mainly for Grand Cayman, becoming fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers by afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gust. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of late night showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots during the day becoming 5 to 10 knots by evening. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 12:09 p.m. Low 6:30 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:46 a.m. Low 8:43 a.m. High 1:22 p.m. Low 7:46 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:44 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: moderate winds and seas are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon as a high pressure system lingers over the southeast US.

