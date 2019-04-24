Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 23-24 April

April 23, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture over the Cayman area will support some morning showers with a decrease expected by this afternoon. Moderate winds and seas are also expected over the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the southeast US. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

 

THE FORECAST 

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers mainly for Grand Cayman, becoming fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers by afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gust. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of late night showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots during the day becoming 5 to 10 knots by evening. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 12:09 p.m. Low 6:30 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:46 a.m. Low 8:43 a.m. High 1:22 p.m. Low 7:46 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:44 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m. Tomorrow.                                                                                                                                  

OUTLOOK: moderate winds and seas are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon as a high pressure system lingers over the southeast US.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

