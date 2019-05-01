Cayman Islands weather forecast 30 – 1 April – May

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean tightens. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:07 a.m. Low 1:25 p.m. High 7:40 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:44 a.m. High 7:30 a.m. Low 1:51 p.m. High 8:12 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:46 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:58 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Thursday evening.

