Cayman Islands weather forecast: 5-7 April
April 5, 2019

Fri 86°F 73°F
FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunder
WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.
SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Sat 86°F 73°F
FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers
WINDS Easterly 10 to 15 knots.
SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Sun 86°F 73°F
FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning showers
WINDS East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots
SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
