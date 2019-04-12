Cayman Now: Joe Dreamer

Tomlinson Furniture
April 12, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by author Karlene Stewart, to talk about her children’s book series “Joe Dreamer” and her upcoming talk on helping children acquire problem solving skills. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

