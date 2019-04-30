Cayman remains Dengue-free: 20 tests returned negative, 6 pending

Local public health officials say Cayman remains free of mosquito-borne diseases for the year so far.

This as the latest tests for potential cases of Dengue, in particular, have returned negative.

Public Health Surveillance Officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe said thus far the Department has not detected any mosquito-borne diseases and that is either imported or locally transmitted.

He said a total of 26 cases were being investigated for Dengue at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad for testing.

Some 20 were negative, a further six cases are pending. Those results are expected by the end of the week.

Mr.McLaughlin Munroe said the department will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis.

