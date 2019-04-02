Cayman’s tourism numbers continue upward trend

Cayman’s February tourism numbers are in and they show 12.13% increase over last February.
Department of Tourism figures shows Cayman received a total of 44,876 stayover visitors.
Stayover and cruise visitors for January and February totaled near 555,000 visitors.
It’s an increase of 7.01% over the same period in 2018.
The department says it’s the highest visitation in recorded history.
Total visitor spend for January – February 2019 was pegged at approximately CI $1.45 million.
Read the DoT statement:
https://www.visitcaymanislands.com/en-us/ourcayman/news/2019/march/tourism-performance-continues-positive-impact-on-l
