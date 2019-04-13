Church groups set to march: Aim to reject same-sex marriages

Local church groups will take to the streets on Saturday (13 April.)

They say they’ll be staging a peaceful demonstration to say no to same-sex marriage.

It’s set to culminate on the steps of the Legislative Assembly.

Just last Sunday (7 April) local LGBTQ group Colours Cayman and its supporters assembled on the steps of the LA to do the opposite.

They gathered to celebrate the Chief Justice’s same-sex marriage ruling legalising same-sex marriage.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s protest, participant Kattina Anglin said their action is necessary.

“We can have a call for national repentance and also so that we can assert our people’s power in upholding the democratic process,” said Ms. Anglin.

Road closures will be in place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the protest.

Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street, and Albert Panton Street will be closed between Fort Street and the courthouse.

