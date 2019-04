Taste of Cayman kicks off Saturday (5 April.)

It is the largest fundraising effort for the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and one of the top foodie festivals on island.

On Friday (5 April) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with CITA President Theresa Leacock- Broderick to discuss the latest in tourism, as well as, as the announcement that Cayman Airways was named TripAdvisor’s Best airline in the Caribbean.

