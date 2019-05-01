Tomlinson Furniture
Conch and whelk season closes effective 1 May

April 30, 2019
Joe Avary
Conch and whelk season is closed effective 1 May (Wednesday).

The Department of Environment said anyone possessing, attempting to sell, or attempting to buy locally-caught conch or whelks during the closed season, which runs from 1 May through the end of October, will face prosecution under the National Conservation Law.

“We do the closed season over the summer because that is when these animals are most reproductively active, so it does give them a bit of a chance to catch up reproduction wise, but again, we are talking several years to go from a baby conch to the conch we eat, so it’s really about just limiting how much conch is taking over all for the year,” said DOE Legislation Implementation Unit Manager John Bothwell.

The DOE asks anyone who sees or becomes aware of poaching activity to call 911.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

