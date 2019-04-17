CPR Cayman: 82% of signature goal reached for port referendum

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman (CPR Cayman) announced it has collected and internally verified 82% of the signatures needed to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the George Town port project.

The grassroots organisation said it fully expects to surpass the 5,288 signature threshold in a matter of weeks. CPR Cayman has been collecting signatures since last August, with a goal of bringing the controversial project to a vote.

The group said government should take caution in signing any binding contracts until after a referendum takes place to avoid any potential breach-of-contact penalties.

In his strategic policy statement last week, Premier Alden McLaughlin again vowed the new cruise and cargo port ‘will be built.’

