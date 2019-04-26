Damaged chopper heads US: Preliminary findings show “no pilot error/maintenance deficiency”

Preliminary findings show no pilot error nor maintenance deficiency caused the forced landing of the police chopper in February.

In that incident, the tail of the chopper hit the ground.

It has been out of commission since then.

An RCIPS spokesman told Cayman 27 the EC 135 is currently being broken down and shipped to Louisiana.

There a full assessment will be done by aviation engineers. This assessment will determine the full extent of the structural damage to the helicopter. It will also determine whether repair is possible.

The RCIPS said the helicopter is properly risk-managed and insured.

An insurance claim is pending for the damage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

