Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News Politics

Damaged chopper heads US: Preliminary findings show “no pilot error/maintenance deficiency”

April 25, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Preliminary findings show no pilot error nor maintenance deficiency caused the forced landing of the police chopper in February.
In that incident, the tail of the chopper hit the ground.
It has been out of commission since then.
An RCIPS spokesman told Cayman 27 the EC 135 is currently being broken down and shipped to Louisiana.
There a full assessment will be done by aviation engineers. This assessment will determine the full extent of the structural damage to the helicopter. It will also determine whether repair is possible.
The RCIPS said the helicopter is properly risk-managed and insured.
An insurance claim is pending for the damage.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: