DG warns Gov’t workers on breaches of regulations

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson sends a warning to civil servants – stay on the straight and narrow path or face the consequences.

It comes as East End MLA Arden McLean flags a breach of the 2019 personnel regulations in the LA.

That breach specifically relates to the provision on contracted employees engaging in private gainful activities while employed with government.

The specifics of that allegation was not discussed, but Mr. Manderson said a probe was conducted and that employee is no longer in the Civil Service.

“If we find that contracted officers or other civil servants are breaching this particular provision of the personnel regulations we will take action. It is there for a reason. It is there to ensure that civil servants are not carrying out private gainful activity which conflicts with their sworn duties,” Mr. Manderson said.

The personnel regulations were revised in January.

