Divi Tiara resort nears complete demolition

Cayman Brac’s Divi Tiara Beach Resort is almost completely demolished.

The resort was destroyed twice within the last 15 years by Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Paloma. It remained abandoned after the last hit. According to Scott Development manager Mervyn Scott, over the years the deserted 71-room resort has impacted tourism on Cayman Brac.

“It has become a real eyesore for the Brac with all the tourist passing by wondering why this depopulated building exist, but now we are in the process as of Monday (15 April) morning to demolish the two timeshare units and within the next few weeks we will be completely finished with the demolishing process,” said Mr. Scott.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

