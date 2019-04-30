Tomlinson Furniture
Doctor’s death: Taxi driver sentenced to 240 hours community service, banned from driving for 3yrs.

April 29, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Bodden Town resident Roy Clivey Tamasa gets the maximum 240 hours of community service for causing the death of Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie.
He was also banned from driving for three years.
The former taxi-driver man was sentenced on Friday (26 April) afternoon.
Dr. Jones-Leslie, aged, 62, was a visiting Jamaican doctor. She was killed back in July 2017 while crossing Owen Roberts Drive near the airport.
She was struck by Mr. Tamasa’s taxi bus.
The former taxi driver had pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by careless driving.
In passing sentence judge Michael Wood lamented he was left with no alternative, but community service as suspended sentences do not apply to traffic cases.
Mr. Tamasa was represented by attorneys Ben Tonner Q.C. and Richard Barton.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

