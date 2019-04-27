DOE studies Cayman’s Magnificent Frigatebirds

The Department of Environment (DOE) is on a quest to learn more about Cayman’s Frigatebird also known as the Man-O-War. Recently the team at the DOE, together with students from Liverpool University and Milan University, tagged 26 Frigatebirds at the Booby pond in Little Cayman with live tracks to research where they travel. Those tracks last up to 9 months. DOE Terrestrial Research Officer Jane Haakonsson said it will be collecting key data. “They are extremely good indicators of biodiversity hot spots as well as healthy oceans in general,” said Ms. Haakonsson.

Several British Overseas Territories have partnered with Cayman in this effort to study and help protect the birds once they leave Little Cayman’s Booby pond. “This particular study, we are collaborating with Anguilla and the BVI that also have colonies of Magnificent Frigatebirds and once we understand the interaction if any between the colonies then we can start looking at the species in a more holistic perspective,” said Ms. Haakonsson.

Ms. Haakonsson said the young Frigatebirds are a priority in the study. “We are looking at juvenile dispersal and juvenile behavior to see if there’s any connectivity between our population frigatebird or any other in the region, so it’s just a matter of weeks before we have a better understanding of exactly how far the juveniles go.” Ms. Haakonsson said recent research showed the adult Man-O-War traveling 919 miles from Cayman. “We saw that fail breeders which is animals who don’t have a nest or a chick to tend to travel much further, one individual went as far as New Orleans,” said Ms. Haakonsson.

The DOE has a remaining 14 tags left, which they plan to place on Frigatebirds in July. The research and tagging process is sponsored by the Darwin Initiative in the UK. Scientists will use movement data from the Frigatebirds to support and help protected areas onshore, nearshore and offshore to support the regional conservation management.

