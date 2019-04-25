DVDL announces amnesty for backlogged fees

The reset button has been hit for drivers who have mounting fees for unlicensed vehicles.

On Wednesday (24 April) the Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licencing announced it will begin a six-month amnesty starting Monday (29 April,) writing off backlog unlicensed fees for drivers.

The DVDL said customers will only pay fees to license their vehicles moving forward.

The amnesty will end on Friday 1 November.

The Department said customers who wish to re-license, sell or transfer ownership of their vehicle should head over to their local DVDL office to have it inspected.

They can then relicense at any location, avoiding the fees that have accrued during the unlicensed period.

The Department said once the amnesty process has concluded, customers will become liable for the costs associated with their unlicensed vehicle.

Read more about the amnesty:

DVDL_Amnesty 2019

