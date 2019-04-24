Earth Day 2019: DOE says clean-up efforts encouraging

Earth Day 2019 is now in the books.

Those at the Department of Environment say Cayman’s level of environmental consciousness is growing and that’s an encouraging sign.

Over the last week several groups, including the DOE engaged in clean-ups and environmental efforts for Earth Day. It was celebrated on Monday (22 April.)

This year’s theme is ‘Protect our species,’ and DOE research officer Dr. Janice Blumenthal said awareness is a key element to safeguarding all species on earth.

“We were very pleased to see a number of beach clean-ups for Earth Day. Garbage on the beach can also be a threat to sea turtles. We have seen turtles trapped in plastic debris and fishing line. So any kind of cleanups is really beneficial to protecting the nesting populations and our turtle populations at sea. So it is very encouraging to see this effort by the community and the public,” said Dr. Blumenthal.

Meanwhile in his Earth Day message Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour lauded efforts to protect Cayman’s indigenous species like the Blue Iguana.

He said, “These endemic species are important to us, vitally so. We must do everything we can to ensure their protection, and the protection of their natural habitats, now and into the future. If we do not, I believe we will lose something of ourselves.”

Read the Minister’s full message:

Earth Day 2019 Message by Environment Minister

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

